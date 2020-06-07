Coronavirus – Seychelles: Handing over ceremony of second consignment of medical supplies from India

The second consignment of essential medicine supplies from India arrived today (7 June 2020) in Port Victoria aboard INS Kesari. Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs & Blue Economy, Amb. Barry Faure & Secretary of State for Health, Amb. Marie Pierre Lloyd jointly received the consignment on behalf of Government of Seychelles from the High […]
The second consignment of essential medicine supplies from India arrived today (7 June 2020) in Port Victoria aboard INS Kesari. Secretar...
The second consignment of essential medicine supplies from India arrived today (7 June 2020) in Port Victoria aboard INS Kesari. Secretar...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...