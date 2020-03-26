Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Seychelles: Health & Travel Advisory (25th March 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Mars 2020


Overview and situation analysis As of 24th March 2020, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has exceeded 372,000 in 195 countries, territories and areas. According to the WHO situation report of 24th March 2020, the total number of deaths globally stands at over 16,000. Italy is still the country with the most deaths, followed […]

