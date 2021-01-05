Coronavirus – Seychelles: Ministry of Health – New measures effected as COVID-19 cases rise

As of 3rd January 2021, a total of 12 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded bringing the total number of cases to 297 as outlined in the table below: Categories Cumulative Active Recovered Death Visitors/GOP 96 36 60 0 Foreign Seafarers and crew 128 0 128 0 Seychellois 67 45 22 0 HCW (5SEZ/1lnd) 6 […]

