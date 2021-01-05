Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Seychelles: Ministry of Health – New measures effected as COVID-19 cases rise


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Janvier 2021


As of 3rd January 2021, a total of 12 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded bringing the total number of cases to 297 as outlined in the table below: Categories Cumulative Active Recovered Death Visitors/GOP 96 36 60 0 Foreign Seafarers and crew 128 0 128 0 Seychellois 67 45 22 0 HCW (5SEZ/1lnd) 6 […]

As of 3rd January 2021, a total of 12 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded bringing the total number of cases to 297 as outlined in the table below: Categories Cumulative Active Recovered Deat...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/01/2021

Tchad : "Le Maréchal n'a pas rassemblé la population à N'Djamena (...) Il ne faut pas essayer de politiser"

Tchad : "Le Maréchal n'a pas rassemblé la population à N'Djamena (...) Il ne faut pas essayer de politiser"

Confinement de N'Djamena : l'ADHET appelle à "cesser les agitations malencontreuses" Confinement de N'Djamena : l'ADHET appelle à "cesser les agitations malencontreuses" 04/01/2021

Populaires

Dr. Djiddi Ali Sougoudi : "des milliers de moutons qui ont cru que confiner N'Djamena c'est confiner sa population"

04/01/2021

Tchad : 52 magistrats intégrés par décret à la Fonction publique

04/01/2021

Tchad : Dr. Djiddi Ali Sougoudi s'explique sur ses écrits qui font scandale

05/01/2021
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/01/2021 - Dr. Abakar Tollimi

Le Tchad "est aujourd’hui dans une situation de quasi faillite économique" (Dr. Abakar Tollimi)

Le Tchad "est aujourd’hui dans une situation de quasi faillite économique" (Dr. Abakar Tollimi)

Tchad : des restrictions fallacieuses qu’efficaces Tchad : des restrictions fallacieuses qu’efficaces 01/01/2021 - Steve Djénonkar

ANALYSE - 02/01/2021 - Anatole GBANDI

Centrafrique : leçon de démocratie

Centrafrique : leçon de démocratie

Le commerce intra-africain est essentiel pour amortir les effets des tensions commerciales et des chocs extérieurs Le commerce intra-africain est essentiel pour amortir les effets des tensions commerciales et des chocs extérieurs 16/12/2020 - AMA

REACTION - 03/01/2021 - Mbainaissem Gédéon

Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire

Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire

Centrafrique : des appels au calme suite à la recrudescence des violences Centrafrique : des appels au calme suite à la recrudescence des violences 20/12/2020 - Info Alwihda

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter