Coronavirus – Seychelles: New Case of COVID-19 Detected (28 March 2020)

This evening a person who is presently in quarantine at the Berjaya Hotel quarantine facility, in Beau Vallon, was tested positive for the COVID 19. The person is a Seychellois who arrived from Manchester, UK, on 22nd March by Qatar Airways QR 678 through Doha. He started having fever today 28th March 2020. He has […]

