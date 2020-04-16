Coronavirus: Seychelles expresses gratitude to India for medical supplies in view of COVID-19 crisis

On behalf of the Government of Seychelles, the Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed its sincere gratitude to the Indian Government for supplying Seychelles with the first consignment of 4 tons of essential lifesaving medicine, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The consignment arrived in Seychelles today on a special Air India flight, which […]

On behalf of the Government of Seychelles, the Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed its sincere gratitude to the Indian Govern...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...