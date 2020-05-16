Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (15th May 2020)

COV1D-19 National Response Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Total Cumulative Confirmed Positive Cases: 447 Total Number of Deaths: 27 Active New Cases: 39 Active Cases at Isolation Centres: 323 Cumulative Recoveries: 97 Number Currently in Quarantine: 2.240 Number Discharged from Quarantine: 2,388 For more information, visit our websites http://www.mic.gov.sl and http://www.dhse.gov.sl Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-sierra-leone-status-update-for-covid19-15th-may-202...
