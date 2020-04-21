Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19, 21 April 2020

Sierra Leone has recorded seven (7) new cases bringing the total number of cumulative positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 50. There is no death reported. The 44 COVID-19 active cases currently under observation are being managed in isolation centers. All are in a stable condition. The total number of persons currently in quarantine is […]

