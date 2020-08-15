Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Stranded Sierra Leoneans return amid COVID-19 pandemic, part of 2,800 returns along Humanitarian Corridors in West, Central Africa

This week (13 August), 59 Sierra Leoneans stranded in Senegal since the outbreak of COVID-19 returned home safely via air charter flight, bringing to 2,800 the number of people assisted with voluntary return in the region by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with financial support from the European Union. The returnees were among 87 […]

