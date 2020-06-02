Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Somalia: COVID-19 ventilators provided to help Somalia fight pandemic


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Juin 2020


Ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients are being supplied by IOM, the International Organization for Migration, to help thousands of Somalis affected by the disease. The ventilators, donated to the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), and funded by the multi-donor Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF), will be used to set up an intensive care unit at the […]

