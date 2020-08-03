Coronavirus – Somalia: Cross Border Movements

In Week 31, from 26 July to 1 August 2020, a total of 2,595 movements were observed at various flow monitoring points (FMP) across Somalia, of which 70 per cent were incoming flows and 30 per cent were outgoing flows. DTM has also collected information to monitor the specific vulnerabilities related to coronavirus among migrants. […]

