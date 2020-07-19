Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Somalia: Frontline resilience in Somalia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Juillet 2020


One hundred thousand households in Somaliland in northwest Somalia have better access to water, protecting them not just from the ravages of climate change but also against the spread of COVID-19, thanks to a project supported by the UN Development Programme. Some 70 per cent of Somalis live from agriculture and pastoralism but changing weather […]

