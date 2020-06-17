Coronavirus – Somalia: Risk of undetected COVID-19 in camps for displaced

There have been an estimated 200,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across Africa. The World Health Organisation believes the virus is accelerating across the continent, spreading out from densely populated urban areas. Cases have been rising in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, a city already disrupted by years of conflict, and struggling to support thousands of internally displaced […]

