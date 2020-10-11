Coronavirus – Somalia: Urgent need to scale up mental health services in Somalia

On World Mental Health Day this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Somalia urged policy-makers, international and national agencies, and other civil society groups to scale up mental health services in Somalia. This request comes at a time when Somalis are faced with the consequences of the triple threat of COVID-19, flooding and desert […]

On World Mental Health Day this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Somalia urged policy-makers, international and national agenci...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...