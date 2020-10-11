Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Somalia: Urgent need to scale up mental health services in Somalia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Octobre 2020


On World Mental Health Day this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Somalia urged policy-makers, international and national agencies, and other civil society groups to scale up mental health services in Somalia. This request comes at a time when Somalis are faced with the consequences of the triple threat of COVID-19, flooding and desert […]

On World Mental Health Day this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Somalia urged policy-makers, international and national agenci...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 10/10/2020

Tchad : les opérateurs économiques appuient la reprise des cours dans les établissements

Tchad : les opérateurs économiques appuient la reprise des cours dans les établissements

Tchad : Danapih sort le single "Faux prophète", un exposé poétique face aux hérésies Tchad : Danapih sort le single "Faux prophète", un exposé poétique face aux hérésies 10/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Le PDI appelle au recensement pour influencer les choix en matière de développement

11/10/2020

Tchad : le préfet de la Kabia exhorte les enseignants à la reprise des cours

11/10/2020

Tchad : à Koundjourou, une mission de sensibilisation constate des obstacles pour le recensement

11/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : assassinat d'un homme à Pala-Erde, un voisin témoigne
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 07/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51%

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51%

Tchad : Un forum sans trop grands enjeux Tchad : Un forum sans trop grands enjeux 05/10/2020 - Steve Djénonkar

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda