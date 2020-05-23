Coronavirus – South Africa: 1218 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

A total of 21338 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 1218 new cases of COVID-19. Sadly, we report 10 new COVID-19 related deaths & send our condolences to the loved ones. The number of recoveries is 10104. We must continue working together to fight COVID-19. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-1218-new-cases-of-covid19-in-south-africa?lang=en

