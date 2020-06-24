Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Positive Cases at Parliament

Parliament notes the increasing number of Covid-19 in the country and continues to urge all South Africans to cooperate with the government and to vigilantly observe all hygiene and safety protocols. As a nation, collectively and individually, we must intensify the battle against this pandemic, which is continuing to cause devastation to families and our […]

Parliament notes the increasing number of Covid-19 in the country and continues to urge all South Africans to cooperate with the go...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...