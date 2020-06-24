Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Positive Cases at Parliament


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juin 2020


Parliament notes the increasing number of Covid-19 in the country and continues to urge all South Africans to cooperate with the government and to vigilantly observe all hygiene and safety protocols. As a nation, collectively and individually, we must intensify the battle against this pandemic, which is continuing to cause devastation to families and our […]

Parliament notes the increasing number of Covid-19 in the country and continues to urge all South Africans to cooperate with the go...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 23/06/2020

Tchad : Déby donne une semaine pour un chronogramme définitif des élections

Tchad : Déby donne une semaine pour un chronogramme définitif des élections

Tchad : la réouverture des églises et chapelles envisagée pour la mi-juillet Tchad : la réouverture des églises et chapelles envisagée pour la mi-juillet 23/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nomination au ministère de l’Élevage et des Productions animales

23/06/2020

Tchad : des officiers élevés au grade de général de brigade par décret

23/06/2020

Tchad : nominations à l'état-major de l’armée de terre

23/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : reprise des cours, "toutes les dispositions ont été prises" (ministre de l'Enseignement supérieur)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda