As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID19 cases is 649 793, the total number of deaths is 15 447 and the total number of recoveries is 577 906. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-13-september-2020?lang=en

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID19 cases is 649 793, the total number of deaths is 15 447 and the total number of recoveries is 577 906. Read more on http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...