Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update (12 January 2021)

Test conducted: 7,287,060 Positive cases identified: 1,259,748 Total recoveries: 1,019,123 Total deaths: 34,334 New cases: 13,105 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-12-january-2021?lang=en

Test conducted: 7,287,060 Positive cases identified: 1,259,748 Total recoveries: 1,019,123 Total deaths: 34,334 New cases: 13,105 Read more on https:...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...