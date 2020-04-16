Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update -15 April 2020

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 2506. The total number of tests conducted to date is 90 515. We are saddened to report The provincial breakdown is as follows: GAUTENG 930 WESTERN CAPE 657 KWAZULU — NATAL 519 EASTERN CAPE 199 FREE STATE 97 LIMPOPO 25 NORTH […]
