Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (12 July 2020)

A total of 45821 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Regrettably, we report 108 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 4079. The number of recoveries is 138874 (48.8% recovery rate). Thank you to all the healthcare workers. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-12-july-2020?lang=en

