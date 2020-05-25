Coronavirus – South Africa: Council of Education Ministers (CEM) considers progress on State of Readiness for the Reopening of Schools

The Council of Education Ministers met this morning to consider progress on the reopening of schools. CEM did receive a report on the progress made thus far. Last week CEM decided that SMT and teachers would return to school as from today (25 May) to finalise preparation ahead of the school reopening on 1 June […]

