Coronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour confirms positive case of Coronavirus COVID-19 on employee in Western Cape


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Juin 2020


With the Western Cape being the epicenter of the COVID-19 virus, its effects are being felt in all areas of work. The Department of Employment and Labour is no exception as yet another one of its offices has been affected. Mitchells Plain Labour Centre in Cape Town, as well as its satellite office in Nyanga, […]

TCHAD - 12/06/2020

Tchad : des appels à la levée des restrictions de circulation à N'Djamena et en province

Tchad : des appels à la levée des restrictions de circulation à N'Djamena et en province

POINT DE VUE - 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

ANALYSE - 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

REACTION - 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État

