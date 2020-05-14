Coronavirus – South Africa: Environmental Health Guidelines to address Environmental Health-Related Questions when responding to COVID-19

#COVID19 has an impact on the immediate environment due to its fast spread via droplets. National Department of Health South Africa has developed environmental health guidelines to address environmental health-related questions and gaps when responding to #COVID19. READ: https://bit.ly/3dGPPup Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-environmental-health-guidelines-to-address-environmental-healthrelated-questions-when-responding-to-covid19?lang=en

#COVID19 has an...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...