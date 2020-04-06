Coronavirus – South Africa: Government calls for continued respect of the rule of law during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown period

As the country entered into the second week of the lockdown, the National Joint Operational And Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) is calling on communities and various organisations to refrain from taking the law into their own hands to enforce Disaster Management Regulations. The NatJOINTS which comprises of various Government departments, is responsible for the coordination of […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...