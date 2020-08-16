Coronavirus – South Africa: Government remembers Marikana tragedy

Government joins the nation in remembering the events that led to the Marikana tragedy in August 2012. The pains that were felt by the workers, their families, government and the nation on that fatal day in 2012 is entrenched in the country’s history and is a reminder of what must never happen again in South […]

