Coronavirus – South Africa: Local poultry production shows moderate growth despite Covid-19 challenges

The production of South African poultry increased by 5% during the first 8 months of the year, when compared to the same period last year. This despite the challenges to the operating environment brought on by covid-19. This was reported by the South African Poultry Association during the 2nd Poultry Executive Oversight Committee (EOC) meeting, […]

