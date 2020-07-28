Coronavirus – South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz calls on residents to remain calm and adhere to Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown regulations

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomes the 45 arrests of persons inciting public violence during protest action yesterday. Minister Fritz again calls on residents in the Western Cape to remain calm, refrain from public violence and adhere to the lockdown regulations, amidst threats of protest action. Acts of public violence included stone throwing, […]

