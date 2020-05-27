Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – South Africa: Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Albert Fritz meets with Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) on Khayelitsha Coronavirus COVID-19 hotspot plan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Mai 2020


Last night, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, had a digital introductory meeting with the COVID-19 steering committee of the Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF). Minister Fritz and officials of the Department of Community Safety discussed solutions to address COVID-19 related challenges in the community such as social distancing and flattening the curve. It was […]

