Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe on sector interventions during Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Since our last engagement with members of the media wherein we announced interventions to support the decisive action by President Ramaphosa to initiate a nationwide lockdown, we have been working together with key stakeholders in the minerals and energy portfolio to monitor and ensure compliance with the lockdown regulations gazetted by Government. Mining In our […]

Since our last engagement with members of the media wherein we announced interventions to support the decisive action by P...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...