Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa on gazetting of the re-opening of arts and cultural spaces during Coronavirus COVID-19 Alert Level 3

Minister Nathi Mthethwa has signed and approved the re-opening of cinemas, theatres, museums, libraries, galleries and archives, in compliance with measures to prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19 as per 27 (2) of the Disaster Management Act 2002 (Act no. 57 of 2002). This approval comes after consultation with the cabinet member responsible for […]

Minister Nathi Mthethwa has signed and approved the re-opening of cinemas, theatres, museums, libraries, galleries and archives, in com...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...