Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Thulas Nxesi appeals to employers to hand over Coronavirus COVID-19 relief funds to workers

The Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, calls on employers to ensure that the money that has been paid over by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) for the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) disbursed to the workers. This follows a number of complaints received from workers who called in alleging that their employers have […]
