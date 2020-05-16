Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 13524 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (15 May 2020)

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 13 524. Case Data: Province New cases on 15 May 2020 Total cases for 15 May 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 93 1662 12,3 Free State 6 151 1,1 Gauteng 75 2210 16,3 KwaZulu-Natal 38 1482 11,0 Limpopo 2 57 0,4 Mpumalanga 0 67 […]

