Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 13524 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (15 May 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Mai 2020


The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 13 524. Case Data: Province New cases on 15 May 2020 Total cases for 15 May 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 93 1662 12,3 Free State 6 151 1,1 Gauteng 75 2210 16,3 KwaZulu-Natal 38 1482 11,0 Limpopo 2 57 0,4 Mpumalanga 0 67 […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



