Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize makes appeal to South African Citizens to help in fight against Coronavirus COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Juillet 2020


As Government, we have mobilized every resource, every faculty and wherewithal at our disposal to effect the necessary interventions. But government cannot manage this unilaterally. Every single South African now needs to focus on adhering to recommendations pertaining to non-pharmaceutical interventions. We are extremely concerned that fatigue seems to have set in and South Africans […]

As Government, we have mobilized every resource, every faculty and wherewithal at our disposal to eff...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/07/2020

Tchad : à Abdi, des concertations pour diagnostiquer les infrastructures pastorales existantes

Tchad : à Abdi, des concertations pour diagnostiquer les infrastructures pastorales existantes

Tchad : à N'Djamena, la jeunesse active s'illustre par des actions citoyennes Tchad : à N'Djamena, la jeunesse active s'illustre par des actions citoyennes 19/07/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Sebgue Nandeh, une riche expérience au service du ministère de l'Aviation civile

19/07/2020

Tchad : après 7 ans d'attente, 1458 déguerpis reçoivent des parcelles de l'État

19/07/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : "à tout moment, nous pouvons être surpris par une nouvelle vague"

19/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "si les gens veulent nous amener à être violents, on va aussi l'être", Dingamnayal Nely Vernisis
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/07/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : une aubaine pour Idriss Déby ?

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda