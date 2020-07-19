Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize makes appeal to South African Citizens to help in fight against Coronavirus COVID-19

As Government, we have mobilized every resource, every faculty and wherewithal at our disposal to effect the necessary interventions. But government cannot manage this unilaterally. Every single South African now needs to focus on adhering to recommendations pertaining to non-pharmaceutical interventions. We are extremely concerned that fatigue seems to have set in and South Africans […]

As Government, we have mobilized every resource, every faculty and wherewithal at our disposal to eff...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...