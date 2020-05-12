Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health on Coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed cases in North West Province as on 11 May


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Mai 2020


The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as at Monday, 11 May 2020 is 50. The breakdown of cases is as follows: District Breakdown Cases Bojanala District 35 Rustenburg Municipality 21 Madibeng Municipality 13 Moretele Municipality 01 DR. Kenneth Kaunda District 11 JB Marks Municipality 04 Matlosana Municipality 07 Ngaka […]

