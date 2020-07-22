Coronavirus – South Africa: Parliament’s Presiding Officers’ statement on more Members of Parliament infected with Covid-19

Parliament’s Presiding Officers have learned of more Members of Parliament (MPs), who have tested positive for COVID-19. They are Minister of Labour and Employment Mr Thulas Nxesi, Mr Zamuxolo Peter (both currently hospitalised), Ms Simphiwe Mbatha and Mr Collin Malatji (both currently in isolation). This follows the information received yesterday, regarding the hospitalisation of Mineral […]

Parliament’s Presiding Officers have learned of more Members of Parliament (MPs), who have teste...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...