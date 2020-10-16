Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 14 October

As of 1pm on 14 October, the Western Cape has 2818 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 112 605 confirmed cases and 105 510 recoveries. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 112 605 Total recoveries 105 510 Total deaths 4277 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 2818 Tests conducted 570 960 Hospitalisations 493 with 112 of […]

As of 1pm on 14 October, the Western Cape has 2818 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 112 605 confirmed cases and 105 510 recoveries. Total confi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...