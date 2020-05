Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 4 May

As of 1pm on 4 May, the Western Cape has recorded 3451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 3451 Total recoveries 894 Total deaths 64 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 2493 Total number of tests 46285 Patients in hospital 132 with 51 in ICU Sub Districts Cape Town Metro: Sub-district Cases […]

As of 1pm on 4 May, the Western Cape has recorded 3451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 3451 Total recoveries 89...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...