Coronavirus – South Africa: Presidency confirms a positive case of Coronavirus COVID-19 on one of its essential staff

Public and staff access to the Union Buildings is currently limited following the confirmation that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. In line with government’s guidelines on the management of COVID-19 cases, steps have been taken to secure treatment of the relevant staff member and to provide support to the member’s family. Steps […]

Public and staff access to the Union Buildings is currently limited following the confirmation that a staff member has tested positive for CO...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...