Coronavirus – South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes the decision of the FOSAD members to contribute to the Solidarity Fund to assist in the Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the decision of the Forum of South Africa’s Directors-General (FOSAD) members to contribute to the Solidarity Fund. FOSAD members met on Sunday, 12 April 2020 where a decision was made to support the call by National Coronavirus Command Council for members of political leadership and executive layer of the Public […]

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the decision of the Forum of South Africa’s Directors-General (FOSAD) members to co...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...