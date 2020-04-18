Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: President’s Coordinating Council Reinforces Intensified Response To Coronavirus


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Avril 2020


President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, Saturday 18 April 2020, chaired a virtual meeting of the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), which discussed measures to strengthen and intensify the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The PCC consists of Ministers, Premiers, Executive Mayors of metropolitan municipalities and the leadership of the South African Local Government Association.… Read […]

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, Saturday 18 April 2020, chaired a virtual meeti...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Samedi 18 Avril 2020 - 21:41 Coronavirus (Covid-19) au Burkina Faso

Samedi 18 Avril 2020 - 21:39 Coronavirus (Covid-19) au Burkina Faso

Samedi 18 Avril 2020 - 21:24 Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update, COVID-19 Outbreak In Ghana – 18 April 2020