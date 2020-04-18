Coronavirus – South Africa: President’s Coordinating Council Reinforces Intensified Response To Coronavirus

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, Saturday 18 April 2020, chaired a virtual meeting of the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC), which discussed measures to strengthen and intensify the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The PCC consists of Ministers, Premiers, Executive Mayors of metropolitan municipalities and the leadership of the South African Local Government Association.… Read […]

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, Saturday 18 April 2020, chaired a virtual meeti...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...