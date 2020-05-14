Coronavirus – South Africa: President to visit Eastern Cape COVID-19 facilities

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 14 May 2020, visit Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape to assess the provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eastern Cape visit follows oversight visits by the President to Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal to evaluate the fight against COVID-19. The Eastern Cape currently accounts for 13,3 percent of […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...