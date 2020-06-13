In East London this morning, receiving 200 range-topping walkie talkie devices from Altron Nexus. This secure communications device has a cross-country range and has endless advantages in SA’s COVID-19 fight. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-rangetopping-walkie-talkie-devices-from-altron-nexus-for-south-africas-covid19-fight?lang=en

In East London this morning, receiving 200 range-topping walkie talkie devices from Altron Nexus. This secure communic...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...