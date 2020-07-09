Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: South Africa (SA) and Zambia should formulate Innovative Solutions to manage COVID-19 effects on Economic Relations â Deputy Minister Gina


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Juillet 2020


The devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic suffered by our economies compels us to swiftly formulate innovative solutions that will manage and minimise the negative effects of the virus on our respective economic, cultural investment, political and trade relations. This was said by the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, during […]

