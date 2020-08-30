Coronavirus – South Africa: Stats SA announces further delay in the release of Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) Quarter 2 results

Statistics South Africa regrets to announce a further delay in the release of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), Quarter 2 2020 results, in light of a new collection methodology imposed by COVID-19 restrictions. The national statistics office suspended its fieldwork and face-to-face methods of administering questionnaires in the aftermath of lockdown imposed in the […]

