Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: Stats SA announces further delay in the release of Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) Quarter 2 results


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Août 2020


Statistics South Africa regrets to announce a further delay in the release of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), Quarter 2 2020 results, in light of a new collection methodology imposed by COVID-19 restrictions. The national statistics office suspended its fieldwork and face-to-face methods of administering questionnaires in the aftermath of lockdown imposed in the […]

Statistics South Africa regrets to announce a further delay in the release of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 30/08/2020

Tchad : Le nouveau délégué à l'éducation nationale du Ouaddaï installé

Tchad : Le nouveau délégué à l'éducation nationale du Ouaddaï installé

Tchad : le ministre de la santé suspend deux responsables d'un entrepôt Tchad : le ministre de la santé suspend deux responsables d'un entrepôt 29/08/2020

Populaires

Tchad : des violences dont une attaque lors d'un enterrement font plusieurs morts au Sud

30/08/2020

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

30/08/2020

Tchad : incidents de Bourou, 38 arrestations dont un chef de canton et trois chefs de village

30/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : "L'environnement est l'affaire de tous", le ministre lance un appel aux citoyens
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense

Mali, un coup d’Etat salutaire ! Mali, un coup d’Etat salutaire ! 22/08/2020 - Mamadou Oumar NDIAYE

ANALYSE - 19/08/2020 - Leoncio Amada NZE

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? 18/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda