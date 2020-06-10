Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: Tourism Committee briefed on Call to Reopen Tourism Industry


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Juin 2020


The Portfolio Committee on Tourism today met with the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) to discuss the tourism business sector’s call for the urgent reopening of the industry in order to rescue over half a million jobs in the country. The council lobbied the portfolio committee to support its call for the gradual […]

The Portfolio Committee on Tourism today met with the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) to discuss the tourism business sector’s call for the u...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/06/2020

Tchad : le couvre-feu prorogé de deux semaines

Tchad : le couvre-feu prorogé de deux semaines

Tchad : nomination de 15 présidents de conseils d'administration par décret Tchad : nomination de 15 présidents de conseils d'administration par décret 09/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le général de brigade Ahmat Koussou Moursal dégradé et radié par décret

09/06/2020

Tchad : 20 remplacements au ministère de l'Environnement, de l'Eau et de la Pêche

09/06/2020

Tchad : deux militaires français blessés près du Palais présidentiel

09/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : après la pluie, N'Djamena renoue avec les inondations
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents 07/06/2020 - Denis Mbairemadji Axel

REACTION - 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État

Werley Nortreus: “Chers États-Unis et Américains, je ne suis pas votre ami” Werley Nortreus: “Chers États-Unis et Américains, je ne suis pas votre ami” 04/06/2020 - Gerlin Olin