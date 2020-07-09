Coronavirus – South Africa: Tourism Committee welcomes the Readjusted Budget of the Department of Tourism

The Portfolio Committee on Tourism has expressed its full support for the Department of Tourism’s efforts to reopen the tourism industry. Committee Chairperson, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, thanked the department for its commitment and effort to save the industry, while balancing the pressure both from industry stakeholders and the Covid-19 pandemic. The department has been commended […]

