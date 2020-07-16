Coronavirus – South Africa: Trade and Industry Committee orders National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to publish details of all beneficiaries

The Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry today resolved to inform the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) that it must provide the list of beneficiaries that benefited from the R150 million Covid-19 relief fund. Committee Chairperson Mr Duma Nkosi said the committee resolved that it also requires a list of all beneficiaries that received money from […]

