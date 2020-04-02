Coronavirus – South Africa: United Nations in South Africa meet with diplomats find measures to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic

The head of the United Nations in South Africa, or the UN Resident Coordinator, Nardos Bekele-Thomas, supported by the heads of UN agencies, today held a successful virtual meeting with members of the diplomatic corps based in South Africa to discuss measures to combat COVID-19 in the country. The virtual meeting was attended by about […]

