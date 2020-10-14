Coronavirus – South Africa: Water and Sanitation raises awareness on hand washing and fighting Coronavirus COVID-19

The Global Hand Washing Day (GHWD) campaign which is celebrated annually across the globe on the 15 October, is this year, 2020, geared to intensify the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Northern Cape, the Department of Water and Sanitation has scheduled a number of visits to schools and clinics in various municipalities to […]
