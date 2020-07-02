Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: Western Cape Education offers temporary classroom assistant posts during the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Juillet 2020


The WCED is asking candidates who wish to be considered as temporary classroom assistants during the national state of disaster to register their profiles on our online system as part of our Classroom Assistant initiative. The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed how schools operate, with safety guidelines in place to stop the spread of infection. […]

The WCED is asking candidates who wish to be considered as temporary classroom assistants during the national state of disaster to reg...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/07/2020

Tchad : une Chambre nationale de l'entrepreneuriat féminin créée

Tchad : une Chambre nationale de l'entrepreneuriat féminin créée

G5 Sahel : déploiement de soldats tchadiens aux trois frontières, Déby reste sur sa position G5 Sahel : déploiement de soldats tchadiens aux trois frontières, Déby reste sur sa position 01/07/2020

Populaires

Tchad : 14 nominations au ministère des Finances et du Budget

01/07/2020

G5 Sahel : déploiement de soldats tchadiens aux trois frontières, Déby reste sur sa position

01/07/2020

Tchad : couvre-feu, aérien, commerces, des assouplissements "dans les prochains jours"

01/07/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad - Covid-19 : "les cas peuvent rebondir à tout moment"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda