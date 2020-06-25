Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – South Sudan: Continuing efforts towards peace in South Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Juin 2020


Statement by Ambassador Jonathan Allen, UK Chargé d’Affaires to the UN, at the Security Council briefing on UNMISS. Thank you, Madam President. I’d like to thank SRSG Shearer and Mr Yakani for their briefings today. I also wish to convey the United Kingdom’s gratitude for the work that UNMISS continues to do under immensely challenging […]

